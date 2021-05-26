Cancel
Obituaries

Robert David Silver

Robert “David” Silver, age 84, of Spruce Pine, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence. Born on November 19, 1936 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Charlie and Ruth Wyatt Silver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers; John White and Mark Silver and a sister; Mary Anne Claus.

Rome, GA

Lattimer, Robert

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Robert Harry (Bob) Lattimer passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95, surrounded by friends and family. Bob was born to Harry and Orra Lattimer in Akron, Ohio, on August 31, 1925. He leaves his son, Bob Lattimer and wife Debbie, daughter-in-law Ellie Milligan, grandchildren Marcus Lattimer, Bill Milligan, and Jessica Vold (Brandon), five great-granddaughters, Jasmine, Kyan and Grace Milligan, and Blakely and Riley Vold, sisters Betty Steinmetz and Jo Ann Devine, brothers Harry Lattimer, Don Lattimer, and Steve Lattimer. He was preceded in death by his son Bill (Lattimer) Milligan, father Harry, mother Orra, and sister Pat Sayer. After finishing studies in commercial art in high school, Bob enlisted in the Navy, serving as a Mineman from June 26, 1943, until April 4, 1946, in the Pacific Theater. During this time, he endured a kamikaze attack on the USS Terror, was transported from San Francisco to Honolulu on the USS Indianapolis carrying parts of the atomic bomb Little Boy and finished his tour by receiving infantry training in Honolulu in preparation for the invasion of Japan. After the war, he returned to Cleveland, Ohio, where he married his first wife, Marry Ellen Milligan (deceased) and had his first son Bill in 1949. When the war in Korea broke out, Bob re-enlisted in the Navy, where he served again until August 30, 1951. Bob met his second wife, Gertie McGuire (deceased) while working at Container Corporation of America in Cleveland, OH. Bob and Gertie had his second son, Bob, in 1958 and moved to Maple Heights, Ohio. Continuing his passion for serving the community, Bob worked as a firefighter for the Cleveland Heights Fire Department until he retired in 1979 when they moved to Rome, GA. During the 42 years Bob lived in Rome, he worked as a physical therapist technician customizing tables and wheelchairs for Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital patients. He retired for the second time in 1995. A gift he received for this retirement was a framed plaque reading, "I wasn't born in the South - but I got here as soon as I could". That plaque hung proudly on Bob's wall until the day he died. He truly loved living in the South and his Rome community. After retiring from Northwest Regional, Bob worked for a time in security at Berry College until finely retiring for good to focus on serving his community in other ways. Bob, known for his wit and humor, had many interests, including collecting coins, stamps, and just about anything that could be categorized somehow. Not to mention the volumes of pennies and quarters he saved, undoubtedly coming from the frugality instilled in him growing up during the Great Depression. Bob also enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, history (especially WWII), science, and astronomy. He was a very organized individual who you would rarely find without a list of some sort in his pocket. Ledgers and calendars were all meticulously maintained on his desk. Bob also loved dogs, particularly his beloved Dachshund Gretchen. A lifelong member of the Humane Society, there were few periods in Bob's life when there wasn't a canine by his side. While living in Ohio, he was deeply involved in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, and various other volunteer positions. While in Rome, Bob was very involved with the American Legion, Rome Post 5, volunteering for events and serving on the Honor Guard until he could no longer safely navigate graveside terrain. The funeral will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A social gathering will follow in the Winthrop Court Assisted Living social hall at 2:00 PM. The current CDC COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at both locations. The family asks for donations to the Humane Society or the American Legion Rome Post 5 Honor Guard in place of flowers.
Douglasville, GA

Robert Mayaka

Robert Ratemo Mayaka, age 35 of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens, 1100 Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica, Georgia.
Mayfield Heights, OH

Silver Linings: Claudia Madden

Retiring amid a pandemic, Claudia Madden was eager to find a new purpose and way to utilize her talents in a way that benefits her community. Finding her place at Medworks, an organization that offers free health clinics to community members in need, Madden began volunteering while working, but has dedicated more time helping the organization over the last few months organizing and executing their COVID-19 vaccination clinics. She also volunteers at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights as a Holocaust education teacher.
Religion

Greg & Glenda Bostock in Concert at Cornerstone

Cornerstone Assembly is blessed to present Greg and Glenda Bostock on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at both our 10:30 am and 6:00 pm services! The Bostocks use a musical and visual presentation to deliver a message of hope through Jesus Christ! As songwriters, many of their songs have been used nationally and internationally touching people around the world! They built their incredible multi-media and video presentation of God’s amazing beauty to enhance their soul-stirring music. They also share true life stories that will encourage audiences of all ages, as they have done for nearly 40 years!
Milton, FL

ARISE USA, Milton, FL – Interview with Robert David Steele

ARISE USA The Resurrection Tour stopped in Milton, FL this past Saturday. The event was set up at Jernigan’s Landing right on the Blackwater River. It was a beautiful day and people seemed to be having a lot of fun. There was live music on stage and then speakers, including Robert David Steele, who masterminded this 84 stops in 50 states tour. I spoke with Robert before the program started. He describes how the tour has been put together and what he hopes to accomplish as a result of this grass roots movement. And, yes, that’s the Golden ZimmComm Microphone being put to use.
Utah State

WordStage on WNCW: Utah Phillips - Michael

Bruce Duncan “Utah” Phillips (May 15, 1935 – May 23, 2008) was born in Cleveland, Ohio. His father was a labor organizer and activist, which influenced Phillips and much of his life’s work. He served in the United States Army for three years during the mid-1950s in post-war Korea. After his discharge he began drifting around the Midwest riding the rails, writing songs, and eventually settling in Salt Lake, where he helped to establish a mission house of hospitality named after activist Joe Hill. Phillips worked as a labor organizer and activist, telling stories, writing songs and poetry. His album, Good Though!, recorded in 1973 received outstanding reviews which included, “Daddy, What’s a Train?” and “Queen of the Rails”. Phillips died of complications from heart disease, and is buried in Forest View Cemetery in Nevada City, California.