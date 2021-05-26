Cancel
Chinese language bitcoin merchants nonetheless wield ‘monumental affect’ regardless of Beijing’s 4-year crypto crackdown

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUANGZHOU, China — Chinese language bitcoin merchants proceed to thrive regardless of Beijing’s four-year crackdown on cryptocurrencies, consultants informed CNBC. On Friday, Chinese language Vice Premier Liu He stated it’s essential to “crack down on Bitcoin mining and buying and selling conduct” to forestall dangers to the “social area.” For a very long time, Chinese language authorities have been involved in regards to the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies and their threat to the steadiness of the monetary system. The vice premier’s newest feedback have sparked fears of an intensified crackdown.

