Gene Simmons of KISS to teach bass and songwriting in Las Vegas MasterClass event

BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, who took on the role of the band's primary lyricist from its inception, told Goldmine in a new interview that he had no qualms about letting Ronnie James Dio take over in that department once the singer joined SABBATH in 1979. "Oh, I was just really glad to have somebody else do the lyrics," Geezer said. "I heard Ronnie's lyrics, and it's nothing like I'd write. I felt like I'd come to the end of my lyrics, on the 'Never Say Die' album. I just had nothing else to write about. So it was an incredible relief to have somebody come in and do that. His stuff, I think it's more fantasy and dragons and all that kind of stuff. Mine was more a lot of politics and everyday occurrences, while his were more surreal and out-of-this-world kind of thing. When it came to the second album, the only thing that was said to him was, like, no rainbows and no dragons. [Laughs] That was it. He got the message and did what he did."