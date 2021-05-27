Gene Simmons of KISS to teach bass and songwriting in Las Vegas MasterClass event
Gene Simmons of KISS will be hosting a MasterClass event in Las Vegas next month, where he will teach bass and songwriting. The bassist will bring back the Gene Simmons’ Axe MasterClass for fans on June 26. Participants will get to learn how to write rock music in an afternoon class under Simmons’ guidance. There will also be a package that includes custom bass guitars hand-painted by the musician himself.www.nme.com