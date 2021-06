A shortage of workers may affect how the lodge at Veterans Legacy Park on Ravenna Road in Newbury Township can be used. The newest addition to the Geauga Park District, the lodge is the former club house of the Wicked Woods Golf Course bought by the district in 2018. GPD Executive Director John Oros told the Geauga Park District Commissioners a scope of services request for food service management at the lodge received only one proposal from Normandy Catering from Cleveland. “If at all possible, we will enter into negotiations,” Oros said during the park board’s May 10 meeting at...