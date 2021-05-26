Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

Dr. Yusef Salaam is many things: An award-winning public speaker and author, an outspoken fighter for transformational social and racial justice, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, and a father of ten children aged 5-25. He is also a member of the Exonerated Five, the group of five teenagers who were falsely accused and convicted of rape in the Central Park Jogger case of 1989. At just 15, Salaam lost his freedom. He was thrust into a national conversation about the carceral state, systemic racism, and innocence itself. But ultimately, it was a conversation about his very own freedom, which he lost for six years and eight months.