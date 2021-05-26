Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

John Hinckley Jr., the 66-year-old man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been posting acoustic guitar-led songs and covers to a YouTube channel he created in November 2020. His page features just a handful of videos, four of which are original songs, two are renditions of Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley tracks, and one is a video of a 78rpm vinyl record playing Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup’s 1944 blues single “My Mama Don’t Allow Me.” The songs aren’t bad: Hinckley has a nice, approachable voice and a solid ear for writing melodies in his own songs and recreating them in faithful covers. People have begun to notice because over Memorial Day weekend, Twitter user sludge_worm posted a viral screenshot from the channel. As of press time, the tweet has over 62,000 likes and Hinckley’s YouTube page now boasts thousands of subscribers.