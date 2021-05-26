Cancel
Sex Crimes

Central Park 'Exonerated 5' Member Reflects On Freedom And Forgiveness

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1989, 15-year-old Yusef Salaam was one of five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly accused of assault and rape in the so-called Central Park jogger case. At the time of his 1990 trial, Salaam, then out on bail, felt confident that the truth would come out and that he and the other teens would be proven innocent.

