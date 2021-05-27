Lady Bombers remain unstoppable with win over Lancers

KOKOMO, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bombers were able to come from behind against the Jackrabbits for the second straight night to win the game 4-2. The Bombers faced a 1-0 deficit in the seventh as Ben MacNaughton stepped up with two outs. He would single and then reach third base as he stole second and the throw went into center field. Ed Johnson would then follow with a walk putting runners on the corners for Miguel Larreal who singled home the Bomber’s first run of the night. He was then followed by Ben Fitzgerald who singled home Johnson to give the Bombers the lead. It was then Fitzgerald who got caught in a rundown to allow Larreal to score easily from third for the eventual game-winning run.