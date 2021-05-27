Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lady Bombers remain unstoppable with win over Lancers

By Daniel Sherriff
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIt was on April 6 when the Kenston Bombers girls lacrosse team hosted the Gilmour Academy Lancers. The two teams were at different stages in the season as it was the first regular season match of the year for Gilmour while the Bombers’ season already began. The Lancers were coming off a two-week spring break so they did not have a lot of game experience. Kenston handed the Lancers a resounding 18-4 loss but Gilmour head coach Gretchen Burkey noted her team was not panicking.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The Cage#Kenston Bombers#Division Ii#Cameryn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Weather suspends Lancers, Bulldogs

ELDRIDGE — It has been a mixed bag for North Scott High School’s softball team this summer. Win a game. Lose the next two. Win four straight. Drop four of five. “They keep me on my toes every single day,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “They’re a group you have confidence they are going to perform every day, but whether they do or not is kind of where we’re at right now.”
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Bombers strike early in 10-6 win over Chiefs

Dubois County Bombers grabbed an early lead on the way to a 10-6 victory over Paducah Chiefs on Monday. The Bombers pulled away for good in the second with a series of singles and an error. Taylor singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Butler singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Schank singled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs, and an error scored one run giving the Bombers five runs.
High Schoolbedfordtimes-press.com

Lady Dawgs Win Two

The Lady Dawgs traveled to Riverside on Saturday and came home with two big wins. In the first game they squared off with East Mills. East Mills jumped out to an early 2-0 lead heading to the bottom of the third.
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Bombers nab an 8-6 win over Miners

Dubois County Bombers nabbed the lead late in the game in an 8-6 victory over Madisonville Miners on Tuesday. The game was tied at six with the Bombers batting in the bottom of the sixth when Matthew Piotrowski singled on a 1-0 count. This was followed up with two more runs from a sac fly from Will Aubel and a wild pitch allowing another run to score for the Bombers.
Wautoma, WIwausharaargus.com

Lady Hornets advance to Regionals with 7-3 win

The Lady Hornet softball team was victorious 7-3 in their sub-regional game at home on June 14 against the Weyauwega-Fremont athletes. Wautoma opened the first frame scoring four runs to take an early commanding lead. Three straight free passes by Ava Stahl, Bailey Blader-Lucht and Bri Handel helped start the game off. Stahl managed to score on a Sydney Dunn bunt, along with Blader-Lucht’s crafty base running and Handel’s wild pitch.
Battle Creek, MIwincountry.com

Battle Creek Bombers earn two come from behind weekend wins over Kokomo

KOKOMO, IN (WKZO AM/FM) — The Bombers were able to come from behind against the Jackrabbits for the second straight night to win the game 4-2. The Bombers faced a 1-0 deficit in the seventh as Ben MacNaughton stepped up with two outs. He would single and then reach third base as he stole second and the throw went into center field. Ed Johnson would then follow with a walk putting runners on the corners for Miguel Larreal who singled home the Bomber’s first run of the night. He was then followed by Ben Fitzgerald who singled home Johnson to give the Bombers the lead. It was then Fitzgerald who got caught in a rundown to allow Larreal to score easily from third for the eventual game-winning run.
Andover, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Lancers cap their wrestling season with win on Reggies' football field

WEST ANDOVER -- Lawrence junior Chris Garcia had a good solution for limiting the heat of the wrestling mat Wednesday afternoon. The mat was placed on the Greater Lawrence football field for a season-ending dual meet planned outdoors during this coronavirus era and, also, just for fun. But, with the...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Lady Spartans finish season with 6-0 win against Pagosa Springs

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finished their regular season with a win, beating the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates 6-0 Friday at home. Pagosa Springs could only field nine players, so Salida played them 10 on 9. “I felt bad they couldn’t field a full team,” coach Ben Oswald...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Lady Jays smash it in softball with three wins last week

On Tuesday, June 8, Merrill Bluejay Girls Softball celebrated Senior Night playing against Tomahawk at the MARC. “We started off a little slow offensively, and our bats never really got hot,” said Coach Matthew Ellenbecker, “but we did a good job getting on base, and we were able to put pressure on Tomahawk and create runs that way. The box score shows only 6 hits, but we drew 7 walks and stole 5 bases.”
Danville, IADaily Gate City

Lady Hawks walk off with division win

DONNELLSON — The Central Lee Lady Hawks scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Danville 2-1 in Monday’s SEI Superconference South Division softball game. Carlee Pezley led off the bottom of the seventh with a single. Danville recorded two outs on a fly ball...
Dubois County, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Bombers run away with 14-1 win over Duelers

The Bombers bats never let up Thursday evening as they beat the Franklin Duelers decisively in seven innings. The Duelers fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 14-1 loss to the Bombers. The Bombers scored five runs in the first and four more in the second to take...
Roxbury Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Lady Gaels win North Jersey title in softball

ROXBURY TWP. – The second-seeded Roxbury High School softball team won the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3 title after defeating fourth-seeded Passaic Valley, 5-1, in the sectional final on June 12. Hailey Errichiello struck out nine and allowed just three hits in a complete game. Jayden Pennella homered and...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

Lady Tops' Cate wins C-USA Spirit of Service Award

Western Kentucky women’s soccer player Ansley Cate was awarded the Conference USA Spirit of Service Award for the spring athletic season, the conference announced Tuesday. The award is given to student-athletes from each member school who had significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing and notable athletic accomplishments. Cate, a...
BaseballBowling Green Daily News

Bombers capitalize on Duelers' miscues for 16-6 win

The Dubois County (Ind.) Bombers combined 15 hits with eight errors by the Franklin Duelers to roll to a 16-6 seven-inning home victory Sunday in Ohio Valley League Baseball action. Guy Lipscomb tallied a four-hit day with five RBIs to lead Dubois County (7-1). Lipscomb singled in the first, singled...
Livingston, NJwestessextribune.net

Lancer Softball Team Wins State Sectional Championship

The Livingston High School softball team won the NJSIAA North 1 Group IV State Sectional Championship this past Saturday, June 12, defeating Mount Olive, 2-0, before a large crowd at the Livingston Oval. In 2018, Livingston was defeated by Mount Olive, 2-1, in the finals in ten innings. “2021 is...
SportsDaily Independent

Semi-State softball: Boyle County weathers delays: Lady Rebels outlast Lady Eagles over two days

LEXINGTON The Johnson Central softball team saw its season come to an end on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Boyle County in the semi-state round of the KHSAA state tournament. The game was severely hampered by multiple weather delays, with the first pitch being thrown on Friday and the final pitch being tossed late Sunday after over 47 cumulative hours of delays. Johnson Central still had multiple chances to win, but could not take advantage of those opportunities.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Kingfish snap three-game losing streak with win over Bombers

Brock Weirather proved to be the stopper for the Kenosha Kingfish, and his offense gave him plenty of help. Behind seven strong innings from Weirather and an early offensive outburst, the Kingfish snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday night with a 9-5 Northwoods League win over the Battle Creek Bombers at Simmons Field.
Scott County, IAnorthscottpress.com

Tough competition gives Lancers fits

The overall 9-8 record may not be impressive, but looks certainly can be deceiving. For North Scott’s softball team, last week’s outings need to be viewed as if the glass were half full. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...