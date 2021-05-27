Rising beef prices squeeze carnivores from Buenos Aires to California

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on a technical setback on Monday but the declines were kept in check by concerns about dry conditions in key U.S. growing areas. * MGEX spring wheat fell 3.3% after weekend rains in parts of Canada. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures hit resistance at their 20-day moving average, a level the contract has not surpassed since May 19. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery faced resistance at its 40-day moving average. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop held steady at 48% in the latest week. * Good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat were seen falling 3 percentage points to 40%. * USDA said on Monday morning that export inspections of wheat totaled 418,547 tonnes in the week ended June 3. That was near the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 230,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 7-3/4 cents at $6.80 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures were off 5-1/4 cents at $6.31-1/4 and MGEX spring wheat for July delivery was 27-3/4 cents lower at $7.85 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Peter Cooney)