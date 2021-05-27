UK’s Prime Property Lending Platform CapitalRise Reports Significant Growth in 2021
Ealier this month, the team at UK-based CapitalRise, a prime property lending platform, had announced a multi-million pound loan advancement for luxury Ealing development. As mentioned in a blog post by CapitalRise, the “dedicated” prime property lender had confirmed the advancement of a multi-million-pound senior loan for “site acquisition” and “development of two luxury detached houses” based in Ealing, a suburban, residential district of West London.www.crowdfundinsider.com