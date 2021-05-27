Cancel
Economy

UK’s Prime Property Lending Platform CapitalRise Reports Significant Growth in 2021

By Omar Faridi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEalier this month, the team at UK-based CapitalRise, a prime property lending platform, had announced a multi-million pound loan advancement for luxury Ealing development. As mentioned in a blog post by CapitalRise, the “dedicated” prime property lender had confirmed the advancement of a multi-million-pound senior loan for “site acquisition” and “development of two luxury detached houses” based in Ealing, a suburban, residential district of West London.

BusinessShareCast

Retail marketing group itim aims to float in London

Itim Group is looking to float on AIM to raise the monies needed to fund its next stage of growth amid the ongoing structural shifts in the retail sector. The Software as a Service outfit's technology helps store-based retailers optimise their operations, thus enabling them to better compete with their digital rivals.
Retailblooloop.com

Retailtainment opportunities as UK shopping malls are forced to redevelop

In the aftermath of COVID-19, up to 70 of Britain’s 700 shopping centres, built in the 1970s and 1980s, will be demolished or at least partly redeveloped into homes, offices or other spaces (via The Guardian). According to Local Data Company (LDC) analysis of shopping centres in England, Scotland and...
Economythepaypers.com

Bank of England launches discussion paper on digital money

Bank of England has launched a discussion paper to set out the Bank’s emerging thoughts on new forms of digital money, which include both systemic stablecoins and a UK CBDC. As the bank says, if new forms of digital money are to become widely used as a trusted form of retail payments, it is essential that the public can have the same confidence in them as they have in existing forms of money.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Xpediator stays firmly on the M&A trail as it targets new services and markets

UK freight forwarder and transport operator Xpediator, which operates under the Delamode brand, continues to hunt for acquisition opportunities as a key part of its growth strategy. At the company’s AGM this morning, CEO Robert Ross told shareholders pursuit of M&A opportunities was one of the major reasons it listed...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

HSBC Eyes Biz Banking Innovation With Developer Portal

HSBC has rolled out an application programming interface (API) developer portal that lets programmers and clients locate the APIs that match their business requirements, get a hold of technical paperwork and pilot APIs in the test environment, according to an announcement on Monday (June 7). “APIs are the future of...
Albuquerque, NMalbuquerqueexpress.com

PowerBand Continues to Deliver Significant Growth in May 2021

Powerband Solutions' DRIVRZ™ products are delivering strong growth in the second quarter. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ('PowerBand', 'PBX' or the 'Company'), a comprehensive e-commerce solution transforming the online experience to sell, trade, lease, and finance vehicles, is pleased to announce that the Company's May 2021 financial results demonstrate continuation of strong month-over-month growth, positioning the Company for another strong quarter.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

Bacton primed for hydrogen, UK Oil and Gas Authority report shows

LONDON (ICIS)--A study commissioned by the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has found that hydrogen production at Bacton could supply enough low-carbon energy for London and South East England. The report outlined that Bacton would be well-suited for both large scale blue and green hydrogen production. It also indicated...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group (AIM: BRH), announces the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies. Further to the announcement on 3 December 2020 regarding the block admission of 766,138 ordinary shares of 2p each in the...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London close: Stocks cling to gains as housebuilders, Royal Mail rise

(Sharecast News) - London equity markets managed to cling onto their gains by the close on Monday, with strength in the housebuilding sector helping to offset weak mining stocks after disappointing Chinese data. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.12% at 7,077.22, and the FTSE 250 was 0.33% firmer...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU quizzes industry on relocating euro clearing from London

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is asking financial market participants about what legislative and regulatory steps would help them transfer clearing in euro derivatives from London to the bloc, an EU document showed on Monday. The bloc’s executive European Commission is holding workshops with industry about shifting...
Currenciesaithority.com

21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO

UK launch to follow recent successful debut on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam. 21Shares, the Swiss pioneering Crypto ETP issuer, announced that one of the first cryptocurrency exchange traded products (‘ETPs’) will become available to institutional investors in the UK to trade on Aquis Exchange. This arrangement is in partnership with GHCO, a leading market-maker and liquidity provider specialising in ETFs.
MarketsComputer Weekly

Bank of England calls for feedback on digital currencies

The Bank of England has published a discussion paper and called for feedback on the use of cryptocurrency, including on potentially introducing its own. Central banks across the world will need to create regulations to address a number of issues to ensure that society benefits from new ways of making payments.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Global Digital Payments Volume to Triple at 3 trillion by 2030: PwC

The volume of digital transactions worldwide is likely to triple over the next decade on the back of rapid innovations in the payments sector coupled with a significant amount of digitization of the economies. A recent study says Asia-Pacific will grow the fastest in cashless transaction volume, increasing by 109%...
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

Foxtons reveals significant growth plan

Foxtons has announced its new strategy as it looks to take advantage of the housing market boom. The London-based estate agent told its investors that it intends to expand beyond the market in the capital, by targeting property sales across the south-east, in addition to other parts of the UK – starting with the main cities.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Equity Crowdfunding Platform Ata Plus in Malaysia Appoints Karen Puah as COO

an equity crowdfunding platform and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) that has been registered with the Securities Commission Malaysia, recently revealed that it has appointed Karen Puah to serve as its Chief Operating Officer. Ata Plus is a blockchain enhanced Equity Crowdfunding online platform, “matching businesses who are seeking growth...
Marketsinvezz.com

GBP/USD forms a cup and handle as UK house price index rises

The GBP/USD pair declined slightly as the US dollar bounced back. The pair dropped even after strong UK house price index data. Data by Halifax and Nationwide showed that house prices jumped in May. The GBP/USD price retreated on Monday even after the relatively strong UK house price index data....