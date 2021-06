In many ways, the only question that mattered coming into the 76ers-Hawks second-round series was how Joel Embiid would play, or whether he would play at all, on a torn right meniscus. Two games in, we have our answer. He's fine. Embiid went for a career playoff high 40 points on Tuesday, and the Sixers defeated the Hawks 118-102 to even the series 1-1 heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday.