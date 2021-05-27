Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon, OH

Comets find stride to defeat Bombers in extras

By Daniel Sherriff
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

When Kenston Bombers’ senior right fielder Nikko Georgiou slapped a grounder to Solon Comets’ senior shortstop Ryan Funderburg, the Solon dugout seemingly held its breath. Funderberg appeared to bobble the ball and it would take a perfect throw to nail the speedy Georgiou. The Comets’ shortstop’s throw was on the money and the dugout roared in celebration as the team raced onto the field. Kenston just stood in silence as the reality that their season had ended was slowly sinking in.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Solon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extras#Fastball#In The World#Left Field#Home Field#The Long Way Home#Center Field#Kenston Bombers#Solon Comets#Division#Wrc#The Brus Arcs#Hoover Vikings#Kenston Varsity Diamond#Green Bulldogs#Mentor Cardinals#Lead#Coach Kopkas#Left Center Field#Shaky Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Geneva, OHPosted by
Star Beacon

Vendetti, Geneva duo reach district tennis tournament

Conneaut’s J.T. Vendetti and Geneva’s doubles team of Jon Huang and Devon Morrison have qualified for the Division II district tennis tournament after Wednesday’s results in Solon. Vendetti and the doubles team will head back to Solon today for seeds. Geneva’s Tyler Perkins is one match away from advancing. He...