Comets find stride to defeat Bombers in extras

When Kenston Bombers’ senior right fielder Nikko Georgiou slapped a grounder to Solon Comets’ senior shortstop Ryan Funderburg, the Solon dugout seemingly held its breath. Funderberg appeared to bobble the ball and it would take a perfect throw to nail the speedy Georgiou. The Comets’ shortstop’s throw was on the money and the dugout roared in celebration as the team raced onto the field. Kenston just stood in silence as the reality that their season had ended was slowly sinking in.