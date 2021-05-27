Cancel
Solon, OH

Resident says proposed trail would violate privacy

By Sue Reid
chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

A Solon resident raised concerns at last week’s City Council meeting about a proposed rails-to-trails project. Rob Phillips, of 34370 Bainbridge Road, next door to City Hall, appealed to city officials to protect his privacy. He was commenting on the connector trail being proposed to link two long-debated trails. The...

