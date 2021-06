On the diamond: Went 2-0 pitching with 19 strikeouts and a 1.75 ERA. Batted .462 with three RBI and eight runs scored. Off the diamond: “Lex” says softball is her favorite sport. “It has always been the one thing that has kept me going. There are so many memories, but one sticks out in particular. When we played in a game earlier this season, one of my teammates, Rachael Boykin, saw I was getting very frustrated. She helped me refocus. She said, ‘You have my back. I will have yours always and forever.’ ” Favorite show is “The Vampire Diaries.” Favorite college softball team is Florida State. “I have always dreamed of going to Florida State.” Favorite subject is biology. Enjoys hanging out with friends. Plays travel softball for Mentor Big Red.