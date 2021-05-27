Cancel
Nile reopens with ‘Cruella’ this weekend

By Olivia Wieseler
Star-Herald
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year of shuttered doors aside from a brief two-week stint in June 2020, the Nile Theater is finally opening up for family fun entertainment once again. Owners Sara Krichau and her husband, Ward, have been working to bring the old building back to life in time for its opening show of “Cruella” on Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Krichau said they’ve had a lot to do since the theater has been empty for so long.

