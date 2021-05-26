Miguel Sano powers Twins to series sweep of Orioles

Pineda settled for a no-decision during Thursday's loss to the Rangers, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts across six innings. Pitching on an extra day of rest after getting hit in the wrist by a comebacker in his most recent start, Pineda showed no signs of slowdown with a sharp outing Thursday. The 32-year-old hiccuped only in the second inning where all of his damage came in the form of a solo home run by Joey Gallo and an RBI single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Otherwise, Pineda held Texas in check, leaving the game with a one-run lead after throwing 87 pitches (59 for strikes). Unfortunately, the bullpen couldn't hold on for the win. Pineda has now allowed two runs or fewer in five of his six starts this season. The right-hander will look to notch his third win of the year during his next projected start on the road Wednesday against the White Sox.