MLB

Miguel Sano powers Twins to series sweep of Orioles

baltimorenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Sano belted a three-run homer and Michael Pineda tossed six strong innings as the Minnesota Twins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis. Pineda (3-2) gave up only one run on three hits with two walks and eight...

www.baltimorenews.net
