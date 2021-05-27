Lancers stun rival Preppers in final minute
Gilmour Lancers boys lacrosse head coach Jim Scully recalled what a nervous feeling it was in the final minute of the Division II Region 6 quarterfinals match against the University School Preppers. Lancers’ senior attacker Tate Simpson had just put the Lancers ahead as after University School’s junior goalkeeper Tommy Vertanessian’s tried to snare his shot but the ball popped out of his stick and rotated backwards until it crossed the plane of the goal.www.chagrinvalleytoday.com