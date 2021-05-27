Lancers stun rival Preppers in final minute

Michael Irby admittedly felt a little shaky in the bullpen hours before Cox High was to take on Hickory in a Class 5 Region A semifinal Tuesday at War Memorial Stadium. The first inning didn’t help as the Hawks jumped on him and scored a run. But things only got better for him and the Falcons as he shut out the Hawks the rest of the way to help lead Cox over Hickory 3-1 to advance to the ...