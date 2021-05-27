Fintech Startup Axle Raises $10M Series A Following a Record Year of Growth Servicing the Logistics Industry
NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Axle, an all-in-one financial services platform for the freight and logistics industry, announced today that is has completed a $10 million Series A round of funding led by Crosslink Capital. This financing follows a record year for Axle, during which volume grew 850% on their payments and financing platform for freight brokers and carriers.www.stamfordadvocate.com