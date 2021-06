Some of the media at the Baltimore Ravens organized team activities (OTAs) may need to check their copies of the team roster a little more often than normal this season. NFL rule changes now allow select position players who aren’t quarterbacks and punters or kickers to wear single-digit jersey numbers. It didn’t take long for Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to come with a new number. Brown’s new #5 jersey number takes him back to his days as a standout receiver at Oklahoma where his wore same number.