To varying degrees, every NFL team was forced to battle through injuries in 2020 — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic forcing players to train on their own. Arguably, none suffered more than the San Francisco 49ers, a team that was absolutely ravaged by the injury bug last season that basically turned them into a walking M.A.S.H. unit. As they ready to try and bounce back in 2021, they’ll have to do so having already likely lost two players for the season — in early June — with safety Tarvarius Moore suffering a torn Achilles and offensive lineman Justin Skule having torn his ACL, the team announced.