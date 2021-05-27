Severe Weather Statement issued for Jewell, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL AND SOUTHEASTERN JEWELL COUNTIES At 1234 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Courtland to Jamestown to Scottsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Scottsville. This Warning no longer includes the cities of Beloit and Jewell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPHalerts.weather.gov