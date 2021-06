ALPENA — A retired teacher in Alpena is using his knowledge and love of rock hunting and polishing to educate those who also have the same passion for those hobbies. Rob Abram enjoys spending time combing the beach, looking for rocks to take home and tumble until they are nice and smooth and polished. Although he doesn’t collect rocks, he uses his Youtube channel called Michigan Rocks to share his adventures, and tips, with almost 39,000 subscribers.