Created as a resource, TahoePublicBeaches.org guides visitors and locals to over 40 public beaches in the Tahoe Basin. TAHOE CITY, Calif. (May 25, 2021) – Ahead of Memorial Day weekend and the start of the summer season, the Tahoe Fund and eight agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches have updated TahoePublicBeaches.org. Designed as a resource to guide visitors and locals to over 40 beaches that surround the iconic shores of Lake Tahoe, the site offers details about frequented hotspots to little-known hidden gems. Users will find information about how to get to each beach, where to park, hours of operation, and what amenities and services are offered if any.