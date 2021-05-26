Explore adds Isle of Skye to UK portfolio

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has not added Portugal to its blanket advisory against “non-essential” international travel, despite it being downgraded to the amber list.The travel industry was dealt a hammer blow on Thursday as Portugal, the only mainstream holiday country on the green list, was booted off.Transport secretary Grant Shapps cited fears over “a mutation of the Delta variant”, the virus mutation wreaking havoc in India, for plunging Portugal into the amber category, joining most of Europe. The mutation is linked to Nepal.The decision was made by the government after an “almost doubling” in the country’s coronavirus positive test rate.The FCDO today updated its advice for Portugal, simply adding that,...