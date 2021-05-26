Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Explore adds Isle of Skye to UK portfolio

Travel Weekly
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExplore has added the Isle of Skye to its UK programme along with extra departure dates as demand for domestic holidays increases for this summer. The adventure tour operator has introduced a three-centre walking holiday in Scotland’s North West Highlands and Skye, offering a week long moderate-graded holiday. Walk the...

travelweekly.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Isle Of Skye#Uk#Holiday Sales#North Wales Adventure#Orkney Islands#Cycling#Coastal Hikes#Moderate Graded Holiday#Small Group Adventures#Puffin Colonies#Mountain#Skara Brae Village#Global Sales#Cultural#Book#Walking#South Downs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Lifestyleprincess.com

The Best Cycling Trails in the UK and British Isles

There are hundreds of tracks and trails created especially for cyclists around the British Isles, so travelling this lovely land on two wheels is easier than you may think. So, whether you’re up for a mountain challenge or a gentle shoreline meander, here are a few of the best routes for taking in the splendour and history of the UK’s countryside by bike.
Hobbiesgamingintelligence.com

Wazdan launches slot portfolio in the UK with Buzz Bingo

Malta-based games studio Wazdan has launched its portfolio of slots with leading UK bingo operator Buzz Bingo. Wazdan’s latest commercial agreement gives Buzz Bingo customers access to its Hold the Jackpot titles, including Unicorn Reels, Clover Lady, Burning Stars 3, Sun of Fortune and the recently released Prosperity Pearls. “Buzz...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Valor Hospitality Partners Adds 17 IHG Hotels In The UK To Management Portfolio

Valor Hospitality Partners, a global, full-service hotel Management Company offering a full suite of services, announced their most recent operating agreement with the addition of 17 regional IHG® Hotels & Resorts branded hotels in partnership with owner MCAP Global Finance (UK) LLP, an affiliate of New York based investment manager Marathon Asset Management, L.P. (“Marathon”). The addition of the expansive hotel portfolio doubles the global hospitality management company’s United Kingdom footprint. This growth is fueled by Valor’s guiding principle to offer unique, differentiated experiences for travelers that foster genuine connections with people and cultures, driven by their worldwide team of ‘Hotelitarians’. In turn, this leads to industry leading commercial results and returns for Valor’s ownership groups.
Economykentlive.news

Travelodge opens seven new hotels as chain expands UK portfolio

Travelodge is opening seven new hotels in the UK today in a move that will create almost 150 jobs. The £70 million investment marks the first stage of its 2021 expansion, with ten more hotels expected to open their doors before the end of the year. Locations include Boston, Bristol,...
Travelemilyluxton.co.uk

9 Reasons to Book a Summer Seacation with Princess Cruises

Some posts on this site contain affiliate links. If you book or buy something through these links, I earn a small commission (at no extra cost to you). Take a look at my privacy policy for more information. We might be gearing up for a summer of staycations, but that...
TravelTravel Weekly

Two thirds would not travel if destination moved to amber from green

A snap poll of more than 5,000 UK adults has found that more than four in ten Brits ‘definitely would not’ go on holiday to a destination that moved from the government’s green list to amber. YouGov’s poll, conducted on Friday after the government’s decision to move Portugal from green...
WorldTravel Weekly

Call for ministers to tackle ‘flawed’ travel rules as Portugal turns amber

Ministers must address the government’s “flawed” approach to international travel ahead of the next traffic light system review at the end of the month. The call from consumer body Which? came as thousands of holidaymakers struggled to get back from Portugal by today’s 4am deadline set as the country was relegated from the green to the amber list requiring quarantine for ten days on return.
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Get Golfing adds Arkley to growing club portfolio

Get Golfing CIO has agreed a 25-year lease with property company U+I plc to take over the running of Arkley Golf Club in Hertfordshire. Arkley joins Get Golfing’s stable of clubs including nearby Mill Green in Hertfordshire, Warley Park in Essex, Surrey clubs Hampton Court Palace and Pyrford Lakes, Redlibbets in Kent, The Bristol in the West Country and Sherfield Oaks in Hampshire.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

G7 Summit ‘valuable chance’ to promote tourism to UK

VisitBritain is taking the opportunity of the UK hosting the G7 Summit in Cornwall next weekend to inspire future travel. The G7 countries and those invited as guests include some of the UK’s largest and most valuable inbound visitor markets, giving the national tourism agency a valuable chance to promote ‘destination Britain.’
TravelPosted by
The Independent

UK foreign office doesn’t add Portugal to ‘do not travel’ advisory despite amber downgrade

The UK’s Foreign Office (FCDO) has not added Portugal to its blanket advisory against “non-essential” international travel, despite it being downgraded to the amber list.The travel industry was dealt a hammer blow on Thursday as Portugal, the only mainstream holiday country on the green list, was booted off.Transport secretary Grant Shapps cited fears over “a mutation of the Delta variant”, the virus mutation wreaking havoc in India, for plunging Portugal into the amber category, joining most of Europe. The mutation is linked to Nepal.The decision was made by the government after an “almost doubling” in the country’s coronavirus positive test rate.The FCDO today updated its advice for Portugal, simply adding that,...
Public HealthTico Times

UK adds Costa Rica to quarantine list due to Covid-19

The United Kingdom on Thursday added Costa Rica to the countries from which it only allows the arrival of nationals or residents, who must quarantine in hotels paid for out of pocket. The so-called “red list,” to which Costa Rica will be added, prohibits entry except for British or Irish...
Health ServicesShareCast

Assura adds West Midlands ambulance hub development to portfolio

Primary care property investor and developer Assura has reached legal completion on a development funding agreement for a £22m ambulance hub in the West Midlands, it announced on Wednesday. 22,933.29. 16:30 02/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,081.16. 16:20 02/06/21. n/a. n/a. 4,063.52. 16:20 02/06/21. n/a. n/a. 7,707.73. 16:20 02/06/21. -0.42%. -32.28. The...
Travel101 WIXX

EU to add Japan to safe travel list, leave UK off for now

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is set to add Japan to its small list of “safe” countries from which it will allow non-essential travel, but will hold off opening the door to British tourists for now, EU sources said on Tuesday. Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 countries are expected...
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Australia and New Zealand Panorama

The unspoiled natural splendour, sophisticated cities and bewitching landscapes of Australia and New Zealand take centre stage on this extraordinary discovery of two destinations unlike any other. Day Description View All. Day 1. Arrive Melbourne (2 Nights) Discover the style and spirit of Melbourne, your launch pad to an epic...
Businessjust-food.com

Acquisitive Ferrero adds to snacks portfolio with Burton’s buy

The Ferrero Rocher and Nutella spreads owner said an affiliated holding company of Ferrero, CTH in Belgium, has entered a “definitive agreement” to acquire Burton’s from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in Canada. Financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction for the maker of Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels includes...
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev adds Corona four-pack to UK price-marked expansion

The 4x33cl SKU, priced at GBP5.99 (US$8.50), rolled out to the UK off-premise at the end of last month, A-B InBev said this week. The launch follows the release, also last month, of the first single-can PMPs for Corona’s A-B InBev stablemates, Budweiser and Stella Artois, in the UK. According...