University of Oklahoma senior Carson Ball has been awarded a Fulbright grant to learn and teach abroad for the 2021-2022 academic year. Ball, a Collinsville native, is among more than 1,900 U.S. students, artists and early career professionals who were offered Fulbright Program grants to study, teach English and conduct research in over 140 countries throughout the world. Fulbright grant recipients are selected on the basis of academic excellence and achievement, as well as their leadership potential in their respective fields.