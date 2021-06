In addition to its previously-announced Alaska cruises this summer, Royal Caribbean has just announced return dates for voyages from Texas and Florida. Six of the line’s ships will begin sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the U.S. in July and August. Royal’s comeback will kick off on July 2 in Miami, with Freedom of the Seas embarking on a special Fourth of July weekend sailing to Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. After that, it will begin a schedule of three and four-night Bahamas cruises.