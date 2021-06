In May, 42.% of Americans traveled, 2 percentage points higher than February 2020, before the pandemic hit. The U.S. summer vacation was off to a very promising start. The upward trajectory of the U.S. travel market continues as we enter the summer vacation season. The number of Americans who traveled jumped to 42.3% in May, 2 percentage points higher than February 2020, before the pandemic hit. We seem to be on track to have one of the strongest summer travel seasons on record in the U.S.