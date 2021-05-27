Summer Is Hyperpigmentation Season, so I Asked Some Derms How to Deal

Black don't crack, the age-old saying goes, describing how Black and brown skin is often slow to wrinkle. But it does hyperpigment, a fact I discovered first-hand when I had my first ever spot during my pre-teens. It was an unforgettable experience, mainly because it rudely appeared on my nose (so prominent, so impossible to ignore). And when it finally shrank in size about a week later, it left a dark brown, birthmark-style smear as a parting gift. The mark lasted twice as long as the spot did. Outrageous. In my adult years, I’ve learned that it doesn’t even take acne to cause my skin to hyperpigment. It could be as simple as a moment in the sun that stretched a few minutes too long, or an exfoliating face wash that was a bit too abrasive, or even simply touching my face. Many of you no doubt feel my pain.