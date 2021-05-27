Farmers Market – May 27
This week’s market is going to be a hot one! Lowcountry Local First will be on hand to pump up their “Eat Local Season” and providing info to patrons on what’s ripe, in season, and sure to be yummy from all of our local farmers: Joseph Fields Farm, Robert Fields Farm, Bernard Freeman Farm, and Frank Simmons Farm. Other vendors include Big Daddy’s Pork Skins, Kim’s Snacks (baked goods, eggs, milk, and more), and Sea Island Organics (elderberry syrup and tea kits). We’ll also be joined by the Charleston County Public Library Book Mobile and Dominion Energy with info on their utility assistance program. This week’s featured food truck is Lillie Fuel, serving salads, sandwiches, prepared purees, toddler meals, and healthy snacks. See you at Felix C Davis Community Center on Thursday, May 27, from 3-7pm!