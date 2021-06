Cryptocurrencies have become such an issue with police in the United Kingdom that they are asking for more power to freeze digital assets in criminal investigations. Detectives for the London Metro Police have requested the ability to freeze crypto assets of individuals or businesses that are being investigated for criminal behavior in the same way they can prevent them from making transfers. In addition to the ability to freeze, authorities have begun to lobby the government to make legislative changes to make it harder for criminals to make transfers as well — especially criminals suspected of money laundering.