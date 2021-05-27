Jefferson grad, MVNU runner Skinner 'ready for the next stage'

Mount Vernon Nazarene University sophomore and Jefferson graduate Terril Skinner, middle, reacts after winning the Crossroads League Championships 110-men’s hurdles earlier this month. Skinner is scheduled to compete in the event today during the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Photo courtesy of Mount Vernon Nazarene University Athletics

From just missing a state championship to a wiped-out freshman college season to a hamstring injury to a trip to the NAIA Nationals.

That has been the journey that 2019 Jefferson graduate TJ Skinner has been on the past few years.

Skinner, now at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, will compete in the 110-meter hurdles event during the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulfport, Alabama today. He is slated to run at 3:15 p.m.

The road to today’s meet has been bumpy at times, but now that he’s reached his destination, it’s definitely been worthwhile.

“It’s been great,” Skinner said. “Coming out of COVID, everything was tough getting back into things with not having a season last year for outdoor. But, we came back and did what we needed to do in the classroom and at practice and we’ve been able to make some good things happen.”

Good things not only happened, but for Skinner, they happened quickly.

After missing the outdoor season his freshman year because of the coronavirus pandemic, then not having indoor this year, along with the first two meets of the outdoor campaign due a hamstring injury, Skinner punched his ticket for nationals in his first race of the year. He ran a time of 14.8 at Walsh University in Canton in April.

Skinner shaved it down to 14.7 for the Crossroads League Championships meet at Grace College in Indiana in early May.

“I finally got healthy enough to run,” he said of coming off the injury. “Right now, I’m sitting with that time. Hopefully, we can work on some more technical stuff and drop some more some time.”

Skinner also became the first hurdler from MVNU to qualify for the national meet.

MVNU track and field coach Ellis Gallion said what Skinner has been able to do in such a short period of time is big not only for himself, but for his college track program as well.

“It’s been awesome to see his hard work pay off,” Gallion said. “That hamstring kept hanging around, causing him to miss his first couple of meets. But, he stayed focused and intent on his training and recovery methods.

“We knew after the Walsh meet, that he was going to have a great season. Then from our side, we’ve had some solid hurdlers, but TJ is our first individual qualifier in the 110 hurdles for outdoor. So, he’s breaking ground, not only for himself to qualify for nationals, but he’s also our first-ever qualifier.”

In his time at Jefferson, Skinner had winning a state championship at the top of his list of accomplishments. At Jesse Owens Stadium two years ago, Skinner finished with a time of 14.64, which was .28 shy of the first-place finisher.

Skinner said he still ponders that fraction of a second that separated him from what he wanted the most, but also has moved on to what the future might bring.

“I think about it a lot,” he said. “My time at state, my goal was always to be state champion. But, being a state-runner-up was a blessing from God 100%. Now that I’m in college, I’m ready for the next stage. I know what it’s like to be a state-runner up, now what’s it like to be on the national podium.”

He may have that answer soon enough.