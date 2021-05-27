Julio Jones Reportedly Has Two Teams at the 'Top of His Radar' For a Trade

Dan Patrick: “Where do you think he [Julio Jones] wants to go?”. Chris Simms: “The Titans and the Patriots are the two teams that are at the top of his radar for sure. They make sense to me. He can definitely be a big-time missing part as far as an explosive, big play type of guy for that New England Patriots offense. The Titans have that in AJ Brown, but we know they like the play two tight ends, smash-mouth football, only have two receivers on the field a lot of times, and they lost Corey Davis in free agency so that's one that jumps out to me."