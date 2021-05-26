Cancel
Bill and Melinda Gates sold all of their shares on Apple and Twitter before announcing the divorce

By Zera Pearson
eastafricanewspost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe couple announced their breakup in early May. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation sold all of its shares in Apple and Twitter in the first quarter of this year, before announcing the couple’s separation, according to reports. BarronAfter reviewing the form submitted by the entity to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in which its operations were disclosed.

www.eastafricanewspost.com
Melinda Gates
