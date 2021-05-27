Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

fox44news.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential...

www.fox44news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Wong
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ap#The Legislative Council#Democratic Party#Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
ChinaPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security chief named Hong Kong No. 2 official amid clampdown

HONG KONG — (AP) — China on Friday promoted Hong Kong’s top security official to the territory’s No. 2 spot as Beijing looks to the administration of the Asian financial hub to clamp down on free speech and political opposition. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Secretary for Security John Lee...
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Man is first to stand trial under Hong Kong’s security law

The first person to stand trial under Hong Kong's national security law pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of terrorism and inciting secession by driving a motorcycle into police officers while carrying a protest flag. Tong Ying-kit was arrested on July 1, 2020, a day after the sweeping national security...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

'Monitoring chilling impact of security law on Hong Kong'

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet has said that the United Nations is closely monitoring the impact that National Security Law had on the civic and democratic space of Hong Kong. Addressing the 47th session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said, "We...
Chinadnyuz.com

Hong Kong: Apple Daily chiefs denied bail under security law

Two executives of Hong Kong-based tabloid Apple Daily were denied bail on Saturday. They were charged under a national security law amid international condemnation of China’s crackdown on press freedom in Hong Kong. Chief editor Ryan Law, 47, and Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung, 59, were brought to the West...
Public Safetystocknewspress.com

Newspaper Executives Are Arrested Under Hong Kong Security Law

Hong Kong national security police arrested five top editors and executives of the outspoken newspaper Apple Daily and its parent company, and raided the group's offices early Thursday morning in relation to allegations of "collusion with foreign forces". Apple Daily said Thursday that the company's CEO Cheung Kim Hung, COO...
Public HealthAviation Week

Hong Kong Set To Reduce Quarantine Entry Rules

The Hong Kong government intends to further ease entry requirements imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cutting quarantine periods down to a week for most vaccinated travelers. Hong Kong initially had one of the strictest quarantine programs in the Asia-Pacific region, requiring three weeks for... Subscription Required. Hong Kong Set...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as "wolf warriors" -- a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film. Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts. But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable" international image in a bid to improve China's soft power.
Chinagreekherald.com

Xinhua Commentary: Revelations of China's political party system

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Over the decades, a new political party system has emerged in China marked by continuous growth and improvement, making its own contributions to the world's political civilization. On Friday, China released a white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," which comprehensively reviews...
Public HealthBloomberg

Hong Kong to Reduce Quarantine for Arrivals From U.S., U.K.: SCMP

Hong Kong will shorten hotel quarantine to seven days for fully vaccinated residents traveling from most places -- including those classified as “high-risk” like the U.S., U.K. and Canada -- as long as they test positive for coronavirus antibodies, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday. The move, which...
Public Healthbusinesstraveller.com

Hong Kong to reduce coronavirus quarantine to seven days

Hong Kong will reduce coronavirus quarantine to seven days for fully vaccinated residents if they have antibodies and take a Covid-19 test on arrival. The quarantine reduction from 14 days to seven was first reported in the South China Morning Post. It will cover places classified as ‘high risk’ or...
Law Enforcementworldnewsinfo4u.com

Hong Kong police invoke security law to arrest senior journalists

Hong Kong police have arrested senior editors and executives of a newspaper belonging to pro-democracy mogul Jimmy Lai in the first use of the territory’s national security law directly against journalists. The Apple Daily said at least 100 police raided its offices early on Thursday, instructing reporters arriving for work...
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...