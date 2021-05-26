If you are a child of the ’80s, you’ll remember these popular girls names of the period in Alabama

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Alabama

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

#50. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 940

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#693 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648

#49. Misty

Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#693 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #97

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,012

#48. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 967

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1,180 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597

#47. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#383 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988

#46. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,008

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#63 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,320

#45. Leslie

Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,017

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#440 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,682

#44. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,029

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1,637 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412

#43. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,056

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#434 (tie) most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958

#42. Latoya

Latoya is a name of Spanish origin meaning “victorious one”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,080

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#434 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,325

#41. Brittney

Brittney is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,169

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#1,216 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 31,376

#40. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,175

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#244 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814

#39. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,201

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#755 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219

#38. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,213

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#550 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541

#37. Brandi

Brandi is a name of American origin meaning “warm And comforting”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,307

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 42,833

#36. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,323

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 397 (#102 (tie) most common name, -70.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122

#35. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,328

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#65 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154

#34. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#14 most common name, +2.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285

#33. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,343

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#190 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157

#32. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,384

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#483 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548

#31. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,421

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#246 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241

#30. Lindsey

Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,430

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#561 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931

#29. Brandy

Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,479

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1,637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,472

#28. Whitney

Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,480

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#764 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,278

#27. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,528

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#371 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982

#26. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,532

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#364 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500

#25. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,625

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 238 (#198 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220

#24. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,717

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#470 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145

#23. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,754

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#506 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298

#22. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,757

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#368 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585

#21. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,052

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#252 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569

#20. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,143

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#191 (tie) most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657

#19. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,153

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#70 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122

#18. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,193

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#17 most common name, -41.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752

#17. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,242

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#344 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896

#16. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,419

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 903 (#30 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559

#15. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,519

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#304 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650

#14. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,589

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#784 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942

#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,654

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938

#12. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,727

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#291 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935

#11. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,774

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300 (#16 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842

#10. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,949

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1,040 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998

#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,064

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131

#8. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,092

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#510 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795

#7. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,205

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#791 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841

#6. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,513

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435

#5. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,099

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#712 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610

#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,117

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#502 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698

#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,523

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#234 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,347

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296 (#151 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,784

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#254 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439