Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

If you are a child of the ’80s, you’ll remember these popular girls names of the period in Alabama

By Stacker
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GFuQb_0aCrJbvK00

Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Alabama

Whether it’s a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn’t something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we’ve also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phMPO_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#50. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 940

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#693 (tie) most common name, -94.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 49,648

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jrv1E_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#49. Misty

Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#693 (tie) most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #97

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26YVce_0aCrJbvK00

Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock

#48. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 967

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1,180 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 102,597

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rykmu_0aCrJbvK00

Mcimage // Shutterstock

#47. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,007

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#383 most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,988

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxUHL_0aCrJbvK00

photoDiod // Shutterstock

#46. Allison

Allison is a variation of the French name Alice, meaning “noble.”

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,008

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 605 (#63 most common name, -40.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 62,320

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BD2EG_0aCrJbvK00

Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#45. Leslie

Leslie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “garden of holly”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,017

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102 (#440 (tie) most common name, -90.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 38,682

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7NPA_0aCrJbvK00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,029

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1,637 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 78,412

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUQGq_0aCrJbvK00

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#43. Alicia

Alicia is a name of Spanish origin meaning “noble”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,056

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#434 (tie) most common name, -90.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 66,958

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLWFo_0aCrJbvK00

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#42. Latoya

Latoya is a name of Spanish origin meaning “victorious one”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,080

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 103 (#434 (tie) most common name, -90.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 29,325

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ns0f_0aCrJbvK00

Red Light Films // Pexels

#41. Brittney

Brittney is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,169

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#1,216 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #90

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 31,376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNZ4y_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#40. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,175

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 195 (#244 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 115,814

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Lt6_0aCrJbvK00

Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#39. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,201

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#755 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 83,219

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igAGj_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#38. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,213

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 75 (#550 (tie) most common name, -93.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,541

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoBxZ_0aCrJbvK00

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#37. Brandi

Brandi is a name of American origin meaning “warm And comforting”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,307

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, -97.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 42,833

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgbOp_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#36. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,323

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 397 (#102 (tie) most common name, -70.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRQEj_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#35. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,328

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 588 (#65 most common name, -55.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,154

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esp95_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#34. Anna

Anna is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,368 (#14 most common name, +2.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 57,285

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XAu0b_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#33. Kayla

Kayla is a name of Irish origin meaning “slim and fair”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,343

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 249 (#190 most common name, -81.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 55,157

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OArFq_0aCrJbvK00

Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#32. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,384

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 91 (#483 most common name, -93.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 96,548

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stckN_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#31. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,421

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 192 (#246 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 98,241

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bjb8a_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#30. Lindsey

Lindsey is a name of English origin meaning “Lincoln’s marsh or island of linden trees”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,430

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 73 (#561 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 71,931

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cdHW_0aCrJbvK00

Blend Images // Shutterstock

#29. Brandy

Brandy is a name of Dutch origin meaning “burnt wine”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,479

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1,637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,472

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYNGw_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#28. Whitney

Whitney is a name of English origin meaning “white island”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,480

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44 (#764 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 44,278

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lU9Y1_0aCrJbvK00

Bodler // Shutterstock

#27. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,528

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#371 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3yLq_0aCrJbvK00

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#26. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,532

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 123 (#364 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc4DU_0aCrJbvK00

Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#25. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,625

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 238 (#198 most common name, -85.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjFBB_0aCrJbvK00

Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#24. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning “eternal ruler”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,717

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#470 most common name, -94.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,145

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gdAra_0aCrJbvK00

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#23. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning “short nose”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,754

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86 (#506 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,298

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrLz1_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#22. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 1,757

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#368 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,585

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTEnn_0aCrJbvK00

Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#21. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,052

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#252 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,569

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgsZB_0aCrJbvK00

DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#20. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,143

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 246 (#191 (tie) most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,657

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ho2eX_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#19. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning “the bay or laurel plant”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,153

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 562 (#70 most common name, -73.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,122

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrrwZ_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#18. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,193

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,274 (#17 most common name, -41.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,752

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1yp4_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#17. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,242

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#344 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,896

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3rqR_0aCrJbvK00

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#16. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,419

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 903 (#30 most common name, -62.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,559

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWYey_0aCrJbvK00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,519

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#304 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,650

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlWW4_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#14. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,589

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#784 most common name, -98.4% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,942

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBbdo_0aCrJbvK00

phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#13. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,654

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, -30.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,938

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLdWf_0aCrJbvK00

Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#12. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,727

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 162 (#291 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,935

Pexels

#11. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,774

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300 (#16 most common name, -53.1% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,842

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Z8A_0aCrJbvK00

Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#10. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,949

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1,040 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,998

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JuEK6_0aCrJbvK00

Canva

#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,064

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,131

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZkG5_0aCrJbvK00

Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#8. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning “from Briton”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,092

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85 (#510 (tie) most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FeuIY_0aCrJbvK00

Pixabay

#7. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,205

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#791 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,841

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKH5i_0aCrJbvK00

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#6. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,513

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,435

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Grlri_0aCrJbvK00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#5. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,099

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#712 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,610

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0Prx_0aCrJbvK00

Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,117

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 87 (#502 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,698

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJQyX_0aCrJbvK00

CroMary // Shutterstock

#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,523

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#234 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,836

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOgnf_0aCrJbvK00

Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning “ash tree meadow”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,347

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 296 (#151 most common name, -96.0% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,147

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsbxR_0aCrJbvK00

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Alabama

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 7,784

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 187 (#254 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,439

Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
463
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Names#Movies#Photography#Baby Names#Pop Music#Popular Music#Pop Culture#Mcimage Shutterstock#French#Scottish#Spanish#Red Light Films#Latin#Crystal Crystal#Brandy Brandy#Amber Amber#Familial Names#Love#Babies#Princess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Music
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Ryan Morrison makes a living as a bagpiper…in Alabama

Before Google, YouTube and Facebook, Ryan Morrison was a Birmingham teenager – a self-described “punk rock kid playing guitar” – who became somewhat obsessed with his Scottish heritage and decided he wanted to learn to play the bagpipe. Since it was impossible to learn on his own, he spent a...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville sisters competing in Miss Alabama together

By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — Madison and MaKenzie Ward, of Trussville, have always had a special bond. But their sisterly love is about to get even stronger as they embark upon a very unique experience together. Both of the ladies will be competing in the 2021 Miss Alabama competition this week. The Tribune […]
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The sad story of a lonely, miserable Alabama governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My first awareness of George Wallace was an admiring one, as he and one other member of the Alabama delegation to the 1948 Democratic convention did not walk out to become Dixiecrats. I was fifteen at the time...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama’s 10 fastest growing cities from 2019 to 2020

Four of the 10 fastest growing cities in Alabama are in Baldwin County, new population estimates show. If you’ve been paying attention to population trends in Alabama over the last decade, that fact shouldn’t surprise you. Baldwin County, home to most of the state’s beaches, has been one of the fastest growing counties in the state over the last few years, and the No. 1 fastest since 2010. It’s also the state’s largest county in terms of physical size, with more square miles than the entire state of Rhode Island.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signs daylight savings bill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) signed a bill on Thursday that would put Alabama on daylight saving time (DST) year-round — as long as Congress amends a federal law to authorize states to make the change. The bill received nearly complete support among state legislators. It passed through the Alabama...
Relationship Adviceklipsunmagazine.com

The Places You’ll Grow

How ending a five-year relationship helped my journey to find self-love. All of our memories now sit in an orange Nike shoebox in the back of my closet. Polaroids from our trip to Florida, my corsage from prom, our first Valentine’s Day card, along with ticket stubs, pictures and other holiday cards fill the cardboard space.
AnimalsPosted by
Alabama Now

Termites swarm in the South as their mating season begins

Thick swarms of termites are appearing nightly throughout south Mississippi, signaling that their mating season is underway. The winged insects — often called swarmers — are likely Formosan termites, The Sun Herald reported. The species arrived in Mississippi in the mid-1980s, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Formosan...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama Now

Alabama city works to create a mental health court

An Alabama city is working to establish a mental health court inside the city’s municipal court. “This is one way, with really misdemeanor offenses, that those with mental health needs, that get into our system, can get treatment and help instead of jail-time,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said Friday. Police...
Alabama Statechattanoogacw.com

Alligator sightings on the rise in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville is taking action after numerous reports of alligator sightings. One of the areas with recent sightings is off the greenway near Haysland Road. It's one of the places the city will post signs to warn people of potential alligators. Director of Huntsville Animal...
Food SafetyInternational Business Times

Famous Popcorn Brand Recalls Product In 16 States: FDA

Jolly Time Pop Corn is recalling its Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's (4 count) They found that the product may contain undeclared milk. Those with milk allergy or sensitivity may experience a "serious" reaction if they eat it. Major popcorn brand Jolly Time has issued a voluntary recall of its...