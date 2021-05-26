Be Part of the Conversation about Housing In Portola Valley - Applications due Friday
The Town Council has created a Committee to support the update to the Town’s Housing Element. Seven residents will be appointed to serve on the Committee, with representatives of the Council, the Planning Commission, the ASCC, and the newly-formed Equity Committee. Your participation as a member of this important committee is critical to the development of a housing element that’s right for Portola Valley.www.portolavalley.net