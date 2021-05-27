Highland Park Introduces its Third-Ever 50 Year Old Whisky
The year was 1968. Beatles mania. The height of la nouvelle vague — helmed by the likes of François Truffaut and Jean-Luc Godard — which forever changed the patent possibilities of filmmaking. Mankind began peering skyward, ascending towards space, the moon; the final frontier. A time so very different than that of today; a time, too, marked by the origins of the latest release from Highland Park: the 50 Year Old 2020.