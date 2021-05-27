Memorial Day closings

Monday is Memorial Day. Take time to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally called Decoration Day, it was to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War. In 1967, it was legally renamed Memorial Day.

The customer service call center of The Frederick News-Post will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Memorial Day. The business offices will be closed.

City of Frederick

The city of Frederick’s offices and facilities will be closed on May 31 to observe Memorial Day. Some service schedules will change.

Parking — No payment is required at city garages and meters on May 31.

Residential Trash Collection — There will be no trash collection service on May 31. If you usually set out your household trash and yard waste on Sunday evening for Monday collection, set your trash out on Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes are as scheduled.

Residential Yard Waste Collection — There will be no yard waste collection for Neighborhood Advisory Council (NAC) 6 and 7 on May 31. NAC 6 and 7 yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule on June 7.

Business District Trash Collection — Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.

Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential) — Recycling will not be collected on May 31. It will return to the regular schedule on June 2.

Residential Recycling — Refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.

The William Talley Fitness Center will be closed on May 31.

Frederick County government

Memorial Day is a county government holiday. Frederick County Government services will not be available on May 31. While offices remain closed to the public, essential services will return to regularly scheduled hours on June 1.

Clarifications to the holiday schedule:

Animal Control remains closed to the public. For emergency situations, call 301-600-1603 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/animalcontrol.

Board of Elections remains closed to the public. Details: visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/elections or call 301-600-VOTE

Department of Social Services remains closed to the public. Details: call 800-332-6347 or visit dhs.maryland.gov.

Landfill, Administrative Offices and the Reichs Ford Road Recycling Center will be closed. There will be no curbside recycling pick-up and all recycling collections will shift one day later than usual for the remainder of the week. Details: call 301-600-2960 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/recycle.

Health Department All offices will be closed. Details: call 301-600-1029 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/healthdept.

Frederick County Public Libraries remain closed to the public. Curbside pickup and telephone reference will not be available on Monday. Call for Details: 301-600-1630 or visit fcpl.org

The TransIT office will be closed and all TransIT services will be canceled for the holiday. MARC Train and the 204, 505 and 515 Commuter Bus service will be canceled. Details: call 301-600-2065 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/TransIT.

Call 301-600-9000 or visit FrederickCountyMD.gov for further information about Frederick County Government public services, FCG TV (cable channels 19 and 1085, including live and rebroadcast programming), county meetings on webcasting (FrederickCountyMD.gov/FCGTV), department listings and other issues of interest to citizens.

Other closings

The municipal offices of Brunswick, Emmitsburg, Middletown, Mount Airy, Myersville, New Market, Thurmont and Walkersville will be closed Monday.

Memorial Day is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.

Frederick County Public Schools offices and schools are closed Monday.

All MDOT offices and VEIP stations will be closed Saturday and Monday in observance of Memorial Day. 24-hour kiosks and VEIP kiosks are available. Full MDOT MVA services will resume on Tuesday.

There is no MARC service on Memorial Day on any line.