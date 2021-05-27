Cancel
Books & Literature

Belle, part V

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article“So here for the first time Stevenson saw the woman whom Fate had brought half-way across the world to meet him. He straightway fell in love; he knew in his own mind, and in spite of all dissuasions and difficulties, his choice never wavered. The difficulties were so great and hope so remote that nothing was said to his parents or to any but three of his closest friends.” — “The Life of Robert Louis Stevenson,” by Sir Graham Balfour.

Robert Louis Stevenson
Albrecht Durer
Velasquez
#Art#Exercise#French#Philip Augustus#The Old Guard#Rls#Lloyd And Belle#Parisian#Seine
Scotland
Egypt
