Belle, part V

On a pavement alongside a busy road, a line of people march one behind the other. The person at the front holds a long blue and white striped cane at waist height, horizontal to the ground, and spins as she moves forward. The people behind follow the person in front and are linked together but also separated from one another by equally long black canes which they carry; one hand holds onto a handle strap of the cane in front and the other hand holds onto the handle strap of the cane behind. The progress the line makes is slow, the speed mediated by the person in front as she moves forward, spinning and also negotiating street objects and people on the way. After approximately one hundred meters a ceremony of exchange takes place. The person in front stops, turns to her right to face away from the road and holds up the striped cane vertically in the form of a salute. She then hands the cane over to the person immediately behind her and walks to the back of the line. With the new front person, the march starts all over again, the leader spins and moves forward pursued by the line of connected followers. This activity is repeated for twelve stops over sixty minutes and comes to an end when one circuit of the pavement has been completed.