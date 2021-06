This is one of the recipes that is actually on the healthier side. My fiancee cooked this up last night, and we just had to share it with you. We did BBQ pulled chicken with no bun, brussels sprouts, and baked beans! The beans were store bought, but my fiancee really kicked em up a notch with a simple seasoning. Many people don’t like brussels, but it could be the way they’re being prepared. We cook them in the air fryer, put them in the oven…or my favorite option, pan frying them!