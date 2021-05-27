Cancel
Mclean County, KY

Cougars drop three games, defeat Panthers 13-0 for a shutout win

By Kristy Baldwin
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 13 days ago

The McLean County High School baseball team dropped three games last week, but ended with a big win over Russellville. The Cougars lost 4-0 to Whitesville Trinity at home on May 18 for Senior Night. McLean County fell 5-0 to the Owensboro Red Devils on the road May 20. The varsity team then had a doubleheader at Webster County last Saturday. The Cougars came up short 4-1 against the Trojans before bouncing back with a shutout 13-0 win over the Panthers.

