Napa County, CA

Appalling lack of concern for environment and safety

By Ester Akersloot
Napa Valley Register
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision of the Napa County Board of Supervisors to, once again, approve the Mountain Peak Winery Project, way up on top of Soda Canyon Road in Napa County, leaves me profoundly distressed. The appalling lack of concern for our environment and the safety of residents living along the fire decimated canyon was emotionally draining. This decision, at its core, should be a basic question of what's best for Napa County residents, more development in the remote hillsides, or the safety of our citizens and our quality of life? The 3-2 vote was inexplicable. Where is the prudence of our leaders to maintain respect for our citizens and our quality of life?

