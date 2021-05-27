An appeal to Napa Republicans for assistance
I think I understand the myopic Republican plan at the national level. Do whatever is necessary in the next 18 months to win back both the House and the Senate and thwart whatever further action by President Biden and the Democratically controlled Congress. It explains the reaction to the stranglehold that Trump still maintains on them and their belief that the midterm elections require fealty to that principle or risk losing seats.napavalleyregister.com