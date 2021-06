There are two Suicide Loss Survivors’ groups in Franklin County. One is in the north end, in Malone at Community Connections of Franklin County on 7 Pearl St., and the other is in the south end, in Saranac Lake at the Saranac Lake Youth Center on 9 Woodruff St. Both groups meet from 7 to 8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and anyone who has lost someone to suicide is welcome to attend. There is a facilitator for each group: Tamara Landry Cowan in Malone and Aleacia Landon in Saranac Lake.