When comparing the number of remaining active COVID-19 cases and deaths, Bedford County residents can likely shout, “We made it!”. As of Friday, Tennessee Department of Health reports there are only 31 active cases of the cornavirus remaining in this county. To date, Bedford County has a total of 6,521 cases, 128 deaths and 138 hospitalizations on record. Of that total number, 6,362 Bedford Countians have recovered or are no longer active with COVID-19.