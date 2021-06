London’s FTSE 100 climbed higher on Tuesday, helped by a recovery in property stocks and oil majors, while a record UK factory activity data strengthened the hopes of economic recovery among investors.The blue-chip index closed 28 points higher, or 0.4 per cent, at 7,090 on Tuesday. While the domestically focused FTSE 250 closed up 0.8 per cent.British Land and Land Securities were the top gainers on the benchmark, up by 4.4 and 3.1 per cent respectively, as both received upgrades from JP Morgan in hopes of recovery as the UK reopens. Data released on Tuesday showed that the UK manufacturing...