Murfreesboro, TN

St Clair Street Senior Center Art Exhibit

murfreesborotn.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is invited to the Spring City Hall Rotunda Exhibit featuring works by artists from St. Clair Street Senior Center from Tuesday, April 27 through Thursday, June 24. Exhibit hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and admission is free. “We are so proud of the seniors here at St. Clair. The artists have kept their minds and hands busy painting and creating during this last year,” said Kathy Herod, Program Coordinator at St. Clair Street Senior Center. “We are excited to show off the talents of our seniors.” A virtual tour will be broadcast June 11 on the City of Murfreesboro YouTube channel as well as the Cultural Arts Facebook page (@CulturalArtsMurfreesboro). Since 1980, the St. Clair Street Senior Center has helped seniors live an active and independent lifestyle that includes immersion in the fine arts.

www.murfreesborotn.gov
