Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murfreesboro, TN

Youth Cheerleading League Registration

murfreesborotn.gov
 13 days ago

Cheerleading is a fantastic way to stay healthy and physically fit while building confidence. The sport promotes team building in a positive way. By improving flexibility and coordination, cheerleading develops well-rounded athletes with a positive self-image. Trained instructors will teach your child cheers and chants, choreography, and basic tumbling. Teams will practice and cheer for their assigned football teams. They will also practice once a week at McFadden Community Center, where they will work on choreography and tumbling. The season will be highlighted with a cheerleading show. For ages 6-13.

www.murfreesborotn.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheerleading#Mcfadden#Youth Football#Football Team#League Football#Community#Mcfadden Community Center#Well Rounded Athletes#Team Building#Choreography
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Murfreesboro, TNrheaheraldnews.com

DEARMAN QUALIFIES FOR STATE MEET

(Wednesday, May 12, 2021 edition) The Rhea County High School Golden Eagle Track and Field team competed at the Section Two Meet, hosted by Riverdale High School, in Murfreesboro, on Friday, May 7. The Rhea group took 23 athletes in all to the event, 12 girls and 11 boys, with...
Murfreesboro, TNgoblueraiders.com

Blue Raider Women Capture C-USA Outdoor Championship

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee women's track and field team captured the Conference USA title Sunday evening. The men finished strong and earned a third-place finish overall. The team collected seven Conference USA titles on the final day of competition at the 2021 C-USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. This brings the squad's overall title count to 11 on the weekend.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Arizona men’s tennis falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, 2008 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament, 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. Arizona men’s tennis saw its season come to an end Monday with a 4-3 loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. UA gave the No. 3 seed...
Tennessee StateWBIR

Tennessee men's tennis advances to NCAA quarterfinals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee men's tennis team advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA championships on Monday with a match win over Arizona in the Sweet 16. The Vols finished on top in doubles, earning the match point, then proceeded to win three singles matches. It's the first time Tennessee has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2013, the 10th time in program history.
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro Welcomes TSSAA Spring Fling Championships

After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, Rutherford County will once again host Spring Fling in 2021. Spring Fling is The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) unique spring sports championship event, where state championships are decided in seven different sports over a four-day period. Spring Fling will be held from Tuesday, May 25 through Friday, May 28, 2021. Track and field and baseball events which have normally been held on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University will be moved to new sites this year due to the university’s capacity limits at Hayes Stadium and Reese Smith Jr. Field.
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Tennessee Statekeepingitheel.com

Top UNC Basketball target sets visit date to Tennessee

With recruiting set to pick up here in the next few months with the NCAA lifting travel restrictions, recruits are starting to set their official visits for the Summer. That includes the UNC Basketball program who will host some prospects this June. On the top of Hubert Davis’ list for...
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Tennessee StateRocky Top Talk

Tennessee adds commitment from 2022 tackle Brian Grant

On Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers added their fifth commitment of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Brian Grant, an offensive tackle prospect out of Florida, gave the Volunteers their first offensive line commit of the class. Grant made the announcement with the following tweet. The 6-8, 270 pound prospect is currently...
Blount County, TNDaily Times

Area track and field teams sending large contingent to state

As the 2021 track and field season winds down, several athletes from Blount County are still standing with TSSAA state meets in Murfreesboro later this month approaching. Teams from Alcoa competed on Wednesday in the Small Schools East Sectional Championships at Jefferson County High School in Dandrige while Maryville, William Blount and Heritage took part in the Section 1 Large School Championships at Science Hill High School in Johnson City on Saturday with athletes earning their spots in the TSSAA State Championships May 25-28.
Murfreesboro, TNchatsports.com

Roberson, Campbell smash records on Sunday at C-USA Outdoor Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Faith Roberson broke the meet and school records in the 400-meter hurdles and Maia Campbell shattered her own UTSA standard in the shot put in a winning effort on Sunday to help lead the women to a third-place finish at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium.
Murfreesboro, TNStandard Banner

Lakeway softball comes up short in state tournament

WHITE PINE — Lakeway Christian Academy turned some heads this season. But Middle Tennessee Christian School showed the Lady Lions what it takes to advance to Murfreesboro. The Lady Cougars pulled away in the fifth inning to take a 7-0 win in Saturday’s Division II-A state tournament first round game at LCA Softball Stadium.
Tennessee StateScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Arizona Stateprimepublishers.com

Arizona Wildcats men's tennis team falls to Tennessee in Sweet 16, ends best season in program history

The best season in Arizona Wildcats men's tennis history came to an end Monday morning in Orlando, after the UA fell to SEC champion Tennessee, 4-3, in the Sweet 16. Senior captain Alejandro Reguant gave Arizona the lead, 3-2, after a straight set win, but the Volunteers outlasted the UA to advance to the Elite Eight and putting a stop the Wildcats' historic year, which advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.
Rutherford County, TNMurfreesboro Post

Former Kittrell, Oakland coach Cates dies

Ben Cates, a highly successful girls basketball coach at the old Kittrell High School and the first-ever girls coach at Oakland, passed away on Saturday, May 15. He can probably be best described a great human being who happened to be a great teacher of the game of basketball. "He...
Murfreesboro, TNchatsports.com

Multis shine on opening day of C-USA Outdoor Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jack Turner and Joel McFarlane are 1-2 in the decathlon and Amaya Scott leads the heptathlon after the opening day of the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, which got underway on Thursday at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. Turner has scored 4,081 points...
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: MGL Training

MGL Training held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1525 Sarah Ct. in Murfreesboro. MGL Training specializes in the development of young athletes as well as individuals looking to lose weight and/or gain muscle. Training for athletes focuses on speed, quick footwork, and explosiveness. Nutrition meal plan included.
Murfreesboro, TNgoblueraiders.com

Brown Reaches 100 Strikeouts in 3-0 Shutout of FIU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee (22-25-1, 11-17-1) starter Aaron Brown knew in the back of his mind he had a chance to have perhaps the biggest impact on the Blue Raiders' season Friday night against the FIU Panthers (18-29, 9-18). The right-hander has played a crucial role in helping the...