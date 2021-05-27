Youth Cheerleading League Registration
Cheerleading is a fantastic way to stay healthy and physically fit while building confidence. The sport promotes team building in a positive way. By improving flexibility and coordination, cheerleading develops well-rounded athletes with a positive self-image. Trained instructors will teach your child cheers and chants, choreography, and basic tumbling. Teams will practice and cheer for their assigned football teams. They will also practice once a week at McFadden Community Center, where they will work on choreography and tumbling. The season will be highlighted with a cheerleading show. For ages 6-13.www.murfreesborotn.gov