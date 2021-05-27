New effort to help protect communities from increase in major violent crime
WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new U.S. Department of Justice effort aims to help protect communities from a recent increase in major violent crimes. “Today, we renew our commitment to reducing violent crime and building strong communities where all Americans are safe,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The Deputy Attorney General is issuing a comprehensive strategy to deploy our federal resources in the most effective way, disrupting the most dangerous threats and supporting the ground-level efforts of local law enforcement. In this endeavor, we will engage our communities as critical partners. And through our grantmaking, we will support programming at all stages, from the earliest violence interruption strategies to post-conviction re-entry services.”www.cbs19news.com