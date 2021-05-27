New effort to help protect communities from increase in major violent crime

Last week, the Pulitzer Prizes recognized the 105th class of journalists winning awards for reporting on some of the most important issues of our time: the pandemic, racial inequity and the integrity of elections. Journalists were recognized from large and small newsrooms, from traditional and, for the first time, digital newsrooms. I am reminded both of how journalism has evolved with technology yet has stayed true to reporting on critical issues for our country. Still, it’s hard to think about this celebration of the best of journalism without also thinking about the continued challenges journalists and newsrooms are facing. Over the last decade, the number of newspaper reporters has more than halved, dropping from 71,000 in 2010 to more than 35,000 today. In the past year alone, 70 more local newsrooms closed. The distinguished Poynter Institute’s nonprofit newsroom tracks a list of newsroom closures, layoffs and furloughs, and says, “It’s getting hard to keep track of the bad news about news right now. But we have to.”