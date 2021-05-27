Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solano County, CA

Solano case count remains low, no new deaths – but COVID still active among us

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolano County reports 16 new infections today, now totaling 33,218 cases over the course of the pandemic. It’s getting better, but it’s not over yet! Stay safe, and remember…. People with mild COVID can have long-term health problems (beniciaindependent.com/benicia-doc-people-with-mild-covid-19-can-have-long-term-health-problems/) Solano County COVID report on Wednesday, May 26. Solano County reported...

beniciaindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
State
Nevada State
Solano County, CA
Government
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Shasta, CA
Solano County, CA
Coronavirus
County
Solano County, CA
City
Benicia, CA
Local
California Government
State
California State
Solano County, CA
Health
City
Rio Vista, CA
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Government
City
Vacaville, CA
Local
California Health
City
Suisun City, CA
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Cdc#County#Cdph#State#Mega Events#The Sacramento Bee#Cdc#Californians#Summary#Demographics And Vaccines#Solano County Dashboard#Open Data Profile#Covid19 Ca Gov See#Solano Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related