Solano case count remains low, no new deaths – but COVID still active among us
Solano County reports 16 new infections today, now totaling 33,218 cases over the course of the pandemic. It’s getting better, but it’s not over yet! Stay safe, and remember…. People with mild COVID can have long-term health problems (beniciaindependent.com/benicia-doc-people-with-mild-covid-19-can-have-long-term-health-problems/) Solano County COVID report on Wednesday, May 26. Solano County reported...beniciaindependent.com