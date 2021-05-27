Cancel
Nelson County, VA

Lovingston recognized as 2021 Main Street America Affiliate

By News Staff
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local town has been recognized as a 2021 Main Street America Affiliate. According to a release, Lovingston in Nelson County was one of 337 affiliate programs selected for this year. Main Street America and its partners recognize affiliate programs for their commitment to...

