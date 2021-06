With the next heat wave baring down on us we are expecting triple digits in the lower elevations and 80s up in the mountains. In the highest parts of the central Sierra, south of Tahoe, there are predictions of thunder showers. These are the times when being on the water at dawn can make sense. If getting up at 3 a.m. to be on the water at 5 is not your thing there are some alternatives to beat the worst of the heat.